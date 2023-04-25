Police: Lufkin officers searching for Jasper teen identified as co-conspirator in April murder of Lufkin man

Police believe Richard Charles Coutee was shot at his home around 11:15 p.m. after answering a knock at the door.

LUFKIN, Texas — An 18-year-old from Jasper is wanted in connection with the early April murder of a 48-year-old Lufkin man, and police are asking for the community's help in finding him.

The deadly shooting happened Monday, April 3, 2023 in the 1100 block of Maberry Street in Lufkin. Police believe Richard Charles Coutee was shot at his home around 11:15 p.m. after answering a knock at the door, according to a Lufkin Police Department release.

Coutee was pronounced dead at his home.

Members of Coutee’s family were in another room when the shooting took place. They immediately called 911 and told police while they did hear the shot, they did not see or hear the suspects.

On Monday, April 24, 2023, police announced that they filed murder warrants on four suspects in the shooting death of Coutee, according to the release. Officers identified the four as co-conspirators in Coutee’s death.

Two suspects are in custody, and two suspects are at large.

Jardon Lamontre Castle, 18, of Jasper, and Trederrick Dewayne Sherman, 17, of Crockett remain at large, according to the release.

Castle is 5 feet 9 inches and weighs 130 pounds. Sherman is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 140 pounds.

One minor suspect is being held at a detention center, and their name is not being released at this time. Cassidy Johnson, 17, was arrested Sunday and is being held in the Angelina County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Anyone who has information that could lead to the location of Sherman and Castle is asked to contact the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

