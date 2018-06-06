A Southeast Texas man has been arrested for an arson fire that injured his grandmother last week.

Cedric Ramon McGill Jr., 26, was arrested at the scene of the fire on an unrelated charge and Jasper Police now say that he has been arrested for first degree felony arson causing bodily injury in connection with the Friday fire.

Jasper firefighters and police officers responded to the fire in the 210 Othello Street at about 3 p.m. fire after a neighbor reported the fire according to a release from the jasper Police Department on Wednesday.

The neighbor who reported the fire told firefighters that the homeowner, Bertha McGill, 68, who uses a wheelchair, was still inside the home according to the release.

Firefighters were able to quickly locate McGill, who suffered from smoke inhalation and get her out of the home the release said.

McGill was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston where she was last reported to be in critical condition according to the release.

After the fire was extinguished firefighters notified jasper Police that the fire appeared to have been intentionally set the release said.

While Jasper detectives secured the scene and began collecting evidence they learned that McGill's grandson, Cedric, also lived at the home but was not there whe firefighters arrived according to the release.

When he arrived on the scene a short time later he was arrested on an unrelated charge the release said.

The Jasper Fire Marshall's Office and the Texas State Fire Marshal's Office assisted police in obtaining evidence to arrest Cedric McGill on the arson charge the release said.

