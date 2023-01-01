Shooting at Jasper apartment complex involving a father, his son leaves one injured

The victim of the shooting was later identified as Danny Hafford.

JASPER, Texas — Jasper Police are investigating after a shooting that involved a father and his son left one person injured.

It happened after 8 p.m. Friday at the Jasper Pioneer Crossing apartment complex, Lt. Garrett Foster confirmed to 12News. The victim of the shooting was later identified as Danny Hafford.

The extent of Hafford's injuries are currently unknown. At this time, it is unclear what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

