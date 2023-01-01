x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Shooting at Jasper apartment complex involving a father, his son leaves one injured

The victim of the shooting was later identified as Danny Hafford.
Credit: KBMT

JASPER, Texas — Jasper Police are investigating after a shooting that involved a father and his son left one person injured.

It happened after 8 p.m. Friday at the Jasper Pioneer Crossing apartment complex, Lt. Garrett Foster confirmed to 12News. The victim of the shooting was later identified as Danny Hafford. 

The extent of Hafford's injuries are currently unknown. At this time, it is unclear what led to the shooting. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device    

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com  

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App   

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.  

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.   

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” Newsletter 

Also on 12NewsNow.com… 

Related Articles

 

More Videos

In Other News

One year after his death, the family of Joshua Yates feels they are no closer to justice

Before You Leave, Check This Out