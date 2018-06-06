A Southeast Texas man has been arrested for intentionally setting a fire that injured his grandmother earlier this week.

Cedric Ramon McGill Jr., 26, was arrested at the scene of the fire on an unrelated charge and Jasper Police now say that he has been arrested for first degree felony arson causing bodily injury in connection with Monday's fire.

Jasper firefighters and police officers responded to the fire in the 210 block of Othello Street at about 3 p.m. after a neighbor reported the fire, according to a release from the Jasper Police Department.

Cedric McGill, 26

The neighbor who reported the fire told firefighters that the homeowner, Bertha McGill, 68, who uses a wheelchair, was still inside the home.

Firefighters were able to quickly locate McGill and get her out of the home the release said.

Lt. Brian Merwin of the Jasper Fire Department rescued McGill from the home.

"If you can save someone, it feels a lot better," said Lt. Brian Merwin. "She was hurting pretty bad, but I think she will be alright."

Lt. Merwin says that he entered the front door and located Bertha Mcgill in her living room. He said she was unconscious in her wheelchair when he picked her up and carried her into the front yard.

McGill suffered smoke inhalation during the fire and was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston where she was last reported to be in critical condition, according to the release.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters informed Jasper Police that the fire appeared to have been intentionally set, the release said.

While Jasper detectives secured the scene and began collecting evidence they learned that McGill's grandson, Cedric, also lived at the home but was not there when firefighters arrived.

When he arrived on the scene a short time later he was arrested on an unrelated charge, the release said.

The Jasper Fire Marshall's Office and the Texas State Fire Marshal's Office assisted police in obtaining evidence to arrest Cedric McGill on the arson charge.

© 2018 KBMT