JASPER — A Jasper man was arrested on narcotics charges after police ran a search warrant at a home in Jasper.

Richard Earl Wysingle Jr , 40, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance of more than 4 but less than 200 grams according to a news release from the Jasper Police Department.

Officers with the Jasper Police Department Narcotics Division and SWAT Team team executed the warrant and found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia including items often used in the packaging and distribution of methamphetamine the release said.

From a Jasper Police Department news release...

During the early morning hours of September 18, 2018 The Jasper Police Department Narcotics Division and Jasper Police Department SWAT Team executed a Narcotics search warrant at 870 N Austin St in the City limits of Jasper, TX.

The warrant was issued as a result of an ongoing investigation by the Jasper PD Narcotics Division.

Upon arrival Officers located several individuals inside the residence including 40 year old Richard Earl Wysingle Jr as well as two other adults.

A search of the residence yielded drug paraphernalia, items used in the packaging and distribution of Narcotics as well as Methamphetamine.

As a result of the lengthy investigation the following individual was arrested:

Richard Earl Wysingle Jr (age 40) of Jasper, Texas

Charge: Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 > = 4 grams < 200="" grams="" (drug="" free="" zone)="" (first="" degree="">

The investigation is ongoing and further charges could be forthcoming.

© 2018 KBMT