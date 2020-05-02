ORANGE, Texas — A Jasper man is set to be sentenced on Wednesday for one count of intoxication manslaughter with a deadly weapon in a 2017 wreck that killed a motorcyclist.

Jeffrey Wolfford will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the Orange County Courthouse.

Investigators said Wolfford drove into the other lane to pass a vehicle when he hit Jeffrey Dale Norton, 49, of Port Arthur.

It happened in the 8500 block of Hwy. 62 in Orange.

Investigators said Wolfford was driving with an open container of alcohol in the pickup truck. At the time of the crash, Orange Police said he passed a field sobriety test.

