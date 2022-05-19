Jasper man charged in 'brutal murder' of his 83-year-old grandmother in Brookeland

He was arrested several hours after the early-morning murder about two miles away from the crime scene.

BROOKELAND, Texas — The 37-year-old Jasper man who investigators say brutally murdered his 83-year-old grandmother has been formally charged in her death.

Onterrio Deshun Brooks, 37, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the death of his 83-year-old grandmother Annetta Seastrunk.

Family members called the sheriff's office at about 2:30 a.m. after they found Seastrunk's body in her home.

Brooks is being held in the Jasper County Jail.

Deputies immediately began searching for Brooks and found him about two miles from the crime scene three and half hours later.

He was taken into custody near FM 1007 and Highway 96 according to deputies. Brooks was initially arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

In the early morning hours of May 18, 2022, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office responded to a call in Brookeland, Texas in reference to a brutal murder. Upon arrival to a residence on Circle Drive, officers found an elderly woman deceased, with evident foul play. After information was obtained identifying the suspect, who is the grandson of the victim, a manhunt ensued to locate him.

Search dog assistance was requested from Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and arial search assistance was requested from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. We always appreciate their willingness to assist. Just before 6:00AM, officers located the suspect walking near the intersection of FM 1007 and HWY 96 in Brookeland, Texas.

A male local to Brookeland, Texas was taken into custody on an outstanding unrelated warrant without incident and transported to the Jasper County Correctional Facility. Identifying information will be released after arraignment, and additional charges are expected. Justice of the Peace Pct. 5 Judge Brett Holloway has ordered an autopsy. This investigation is ongoing, and further information will be released as it can be made available

