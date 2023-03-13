Jasper man arrested after woman was hit and choked during 2021 robbery

A woman told police Alexander Jevonte Brooks forced his way into her apartment, hit her in the face and choked her.

JASPER, Texas — A 27-year-old Jasper man is in custody after eluding arrest for almost two years in connection with a 2021 robbery,

Alexander Jevonte Brooks was arrested over the weekend. He was wanted in connection with a robbery

It happened July 20, 2021 at the Sweetbriar Hills Apartments on FM 2800. A woman arrived at her residence and found Brooks sitting at her door.

The woman told police Brooks forced his way into her apartment as she was entering. She said she was able to grab a kitchen knife but claims Brook hit her in the face and choked her.

The woman told police that she bit Brooks' finger and hit him with the handle of the knife until the assault stopped.

The victim told police that Brooks took her cell phone and threw something as he was leaving. It is unclear what item was thrown.

Brooks was charged with robbery, a second-degree felony charge. If found guilty, he faces anywhere from two to 20 years in prison.

