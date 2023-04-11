Female Jasper High School senior reportedly assaults 67-year-old teacher

The English teacher received minor injuries when she was assaulted.

JASPER, Texas — Police in Jasper are investigating after a 67-year-old teacher was reported to have been assaulted by a student last week.

The 67-year-old English teacher received minor injuries when she was assaulted, allegedly by a female student, at Jasper High School according to Lt. Garrett Foster of the Jasper Police Department.

The assault happened on Thursday, April 6, 2023, on the Jasper High School campus he said.

A school resource officer is working with Jasper Police Department detectives on the investigation Foster said.

Officers are determining just what charges should be filed in the attack according to Foster.

The student is a senior and her name will not be released until she is charged he said.

12News is not identifying the teacher at this time and is awaiting a response after reaching out to the district for comment.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

