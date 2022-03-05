Jasper County deputies searching for inmate who escaped custody Tuesday morning

Channon Michael Perkins does not have a history of violence.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office are looking for a 43-year-old inmate who escaped from custody Tuesday morning.

The escape happened at 9 a.m. in Jasper. Channon Michael Perkins escaped from custody during a work detail at the Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company located at 9217 Highway 63, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release.

Deputies are actively searching for Perkins and are advising residents to be on the lookout.

Perkins was last seen wearing a black and white striped trustee uniform and black boots. Perkins is described as a man with a “medium complexion."

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Perkins does not have a history of violence. However, deputies said community members should not approach him if they see him.

Perkins has brown hair and blue eyes. He also has a scar on his upper right arm, a tattoo on his upper left arm, and a tattoo on his left ankle.

From a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release:

Today 05/03/22, at approximately 9:00AM, Channon Michael Perkins (46yo, W/M) escaped from custody during a work detail at HWY 63W and Tennessee Gas Company in Jasper, TX. Currently, our agency is actively searching for Perkins and advising residents to be on the lookout. Perkins was last seen wearing black and white striped trustee uniform with black boots.

Perkins has no history of violence, if spotted, please contact 9-1-1 immediately and do not approach.

Perkins is a 46-year-old white, male with medium complexion, he stands 5’ 9” and weighs 150lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a scar on his upper right arm, a tattoo on his upper left arm, and a tattoo on his left ankle.

