JASPER, Texas — A Jasper County pot dealer's freedom was short-lived after he bolted from the courtroom following his sentencing Thursday.

Gene Autrey Hartsfield, III was sentenced by Thursday by State District Judge Delinda Gibbs Walker to 10 years in prison for delivery of marijuana in a drug-free zone according to the Jasper County District Attorney's office.

After hearing his sentence Hartsfield ran from the courtroom and was able to get out of the court house the district attorney's office said.

He was caught a short time later hiding behind a business on West Lamar Street not far from the court house according to the DA's office.

Hartsfield may now face escape charges.