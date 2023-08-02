Jasper County healthcare worker charged with forging prescriptions

The bogus prescriptions were for Alprazolam, Acetaminophen and Codeine, Carisoprodol, Clonazepam and Phentermine.

JASPER, Texas — A Jasper County healthcare worker has been accused of forging prescriptions for herself and another person.

Heide Erica Webb, 50, of Jasper, is facing a eight counts of forging or altering a prescription quantity of dangerous drugs which is a class B misdemeanor according to Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman.

Webb, who was arrested on Monday, July 31, 2023, was formerly an employee of the Rayburn Family Medicine on Recreational Road 255 in Rayburn Country.

She's accused of forging prescriptions in the name of Dr. James Spencer and a physician's assistant, Desiree Holley.

Her bond was set at $5,250 by Jasper County Precinct Three Justice of the Peace Mike Smith.

The bogus prescriptions were for Alprazolam, Acetaminophen and Codeine, Carisoprodol, Clonazepam and Phentermine according to Newman.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office began investigating the prescriptions in June Newman said.

Six of the prescriptions were in Webb's name while two were for another person.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

