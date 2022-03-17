Jasper County grand jury indicts former Evadale Little League president, head coach Adam Isaacks

The 38-year-old now faces one count of indecency with a child-sexual contact and 2 counts of aggravated assault of a child.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A Jasper County grand jury handed up two indictments on Thursday against former Evadale Little League president and head coach, Adam Isaacks.

The 38-year-old now faces one count of indecency with a child-sexual contact and two counts of aggravated assault of a child.

These indictments come shortly after Isaacks was formally indicted on three counts of continuous sexual abuse of a young child Tuesday, March 8.

12News was not made aware of the formal indictments until Tuesday, March 15.

Isaacks was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 30 in Sabine County.

In early January of 2022, Jasper County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Judge Raymond Hopson increased Isaacks' bond after more charges were filed against him.

Isaacks is currently being held in the Jasper County Jail on a $6.5 million bond, according to jail records.

Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said the investigation into the case began in December of 2021, when a child in Jasper County told his parents about an alleged incident.

Following an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Isaacks.

In early January of 2022, Isaacks' Silsbee home was searched by law enforcement. Bags of evidence were taken out of his home as part of the investigation.

Isaacks was taken to the Jasper County Jail in early January of 2022, where he was charged with one count of indecency with a child. At that time, his bond was set at $500,000.

His bond was later raised to $1 million for that charge. An additional charge of continuous sex abuse of a child from Jasper County raised his bond to $5 million in the county.

Isaacks was later charged with three counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child in Sabine County. Altogether he currently faces five different charges, which could mean as many as five victims are involved.

Two mothers spoke with 12News claiming their sons were victims of Isaacks. Both boys are 11 years old.

Both mothers claimed that Isaack came to know their children through the Evadale Little League. They said they never expected the coach to be accused of this crime.

In February, the Bernsen Law Firm in Beaumont announced that eight plaintiffs and their families have filed a lawsuit against Little League Baseball, Inc., Texas District 12 Little League and Evadale Little League in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

The lawsuit claims the plaintiffs are victims and survivors of childhood sexual assault, molestation and abuse at the hands of Isaacks.

"The abuse started when some minor Plaintiffs were just 7 and 8-years-old and continued for a period of years until the age of 11 and 12,” according to news release from the firm.

The lawsuit says Isaaks, the little league president and coach, chose his victims from his Evadale Little League baseball roster and "fully exploited the position of authority bestowed upon him" by the Little League Baseball institution.

“He was under the umbrella with the authority of little league baseball, and little league baseball failed them, failed these players on a continuous basis over a number of years," Bernsen said. “He was the coach. He was the president and they are taught to respect and honor the coach, and that term has a meaning.”

Bernsen hopes the community will support the lawsuit which he said the firm is ready for.

“We have the resources to handle this litigation,” Bernsen said. “The facts are in our favor. We think the law is in our favor, and we expect to hold these people accountable on behalf of these children."

They also say the defendants allegedly failed to enforce safety precautions to guard against the "foreseeable" risk of sexual assault in the context of Little League Baseball.

"Defendants failed to comply with their duties and obligations to implement safety awareness, education and training to protect minor plaintiffs,” the firm said.

12news reached out to Little League International, Inc for comments concerning the allegations and lawsuit filed against them. Officials responded with the following statement:

“Little League International is aware of the unfortunate allegations made involving a former volunteer at Evadale Little League, however, due to the pending litigation, it would be inappropriate for Little League International to offer any further comment on the situation at this time.”

