Jasper County game room temporarily closed after deputies found money, drugs on Buna cyclist

BUNA, Texas — A Jasper County game was temporarily shut down after a deputies stopped a wanted man who was riding a bike along Highway 96.

Jasper County deputies attempted to stop a man riding a bicycle on Highway 96 South in Buna on May 25, 2022. Deputies said they were attempting to stop him because they knew he had an outstanding warrant out of Jasper County, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release.

The bicyclist was later identified as Dan Tinsley, 44 of Buna.

Deputies described Tinsley's behavior and actions during the stop as suspicious. According to deputies, Tinsley almost crashed the bicycle he was on while trying to move something from his pocket to the inside of his clothes.

Once Tinsley was caught, deputies searched him and found 24.7 grams of methamphetamine, raw marijuana and undisclosed amount for money. Deputies later learned he won the cash at the 777 Game Room located at the entrance of Cougar Country in Buna.

Deputies went to the game and spoke to the manager. They learned the game room was paying out cash to gamblers, which is in violation of Texas law and Jasper County ordinances.

The game room's temporary shut down was immediate, and the facility could face fines, extended closure and revocation of permits.

Tinsley was charged with possession of a controlled substance and is currently being held in the Jasper County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

