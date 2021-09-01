Man indicted for murder, currently being held on $1 million bond

Beaumont Police responded to a call about a possible robbery but upon arrival, they found the body of Norlan Moreno.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury handed up an indictment to a 32-year-old man Wednesday for murder, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Jaoquin Garcia was indicted on one count of murder for the April 2020 stabbing death of 40-year-old Norlan Moreno in Beaumont.

Garcia is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $1 million bond, according to jail records.

Garcia was arrested the night of April 20, 2021, after Beaumont Police received a call about a possible burglary at the 2900 block of Charles Street, according to previous Beaumont Police Department release.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the body of Moreno.

Beaumont Police requested other police departments be on the lookout for Garcia, who had fled the scene of the fatal stabbing. Garcia was taken into custody by the Victoria Police Department later that night.

Garcia was being held at the Victoria County Jail before later being transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.

