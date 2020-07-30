Jailbreak doesn't go as planned for trio of Liberty County inmates

A fourth inmate may have been involved but investigators have not been able to confirm that yet.

LIBERTY, Texas — A trio of Liberty County inmates remains behind bars after making a failed escape attempt early Thursday morning.

Jailers at the Liberty County Jail caught the three before they could scale the fence at the jail at about 3 a.m. Thursday morning according to a news release from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

A fourth inmate may have been involved but investigators have not been able to confirm that yet the release said.

The inmates were able to escape from their cells and get into the enclosed perimeter yard of the jail with a mattress that they intended to use to help climb over the fence the release said.

Investigators are conducting interviews to try to determine the exact details f the attempted escape according op the release.

The inmates names were not released.

From the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office…

In the early morning hours of Thursday at approximately 3 a.m. three inmates from the Liberty County Jail managed to get out of their cells and into the enclosed perimeter yard before they were apprehended by jail personnel.

According to Criminal Investigation Division Commander Capt. Billy Knox, there may have been a fourth inmate involved in the attempted escape but thus far that has not been confirmed.

At this early stage of the investigation little is known of the details as to how they managed to get out of their cells but it appears the three inmates took a mattress from their cell and intended to use it to help them scale the yard fence.

However, they were apprehended before either of them could breach the fence and make their escape.

Interviews are presently being taken by CID Investigators to determine the exact circumstances of this attempted escape as the investigation continues.