Man sentenced to 7 years in prison after admitting to soliciting 10-year-old girl

Jacquell Chambers admitted in court that he posed as a 12-year-old and attempted to solicit explicit images from a 10-year-old.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man was sentenced to seven in years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to a crime that involved a child.

Jacquell Chambers was sentenced to seven years in prison for online solicitation of a child. Chambers admitted to posing as a 12-year-old and soliciting a 10-year-old girl, according to court testimony.

Chambers admitted in court to asking the child for explicit images.

Chambers was originally charged with both online solicitation of a child and sexual performance of a child. He was later indicted on both counts in July of 2019.

The sexual performance charge was dropped as a part of a plea deal.

Chambers will have to register as a convicted sex offender. He appeared before Judge John Stevens via zoom on Monday.

Chambers faced anywhere from two to seven years in prison and up to 10 years probation as a part of the agreement.

Chambers’ attorney Tom Burbank asked that the court consider that his client has worked all his life when sentencing. Burbank asked that Chambers be sentenced to probation.

The prosecutor pointed out discrepancies in what Chambers would tell police. According to the prosecutor, at one point Chambers told police he thought the victim was 18, but later admitted to knowing the child was 10.

When the judge asked Chambers if he knew the victim was 10 and if he told the victim he was 12, Chambers said yes.

