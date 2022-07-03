Some items stolen during Buna burglary recovered after crash, deputies searching for suspects

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help regarding a burglary that happened in Buna.
The crime happened on Friday, July 1, 2022. Jasper County Sheriff's deputies responded to Kennon Road in Buna after receiving a call about a burglary.
Deputies learned a Lincoln 250 welding machine and a Honda ATV had been stolen, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release. Both items were found a short time later after a crash on FM 1004 near County Road 701.
It is unknown if anyone was injured during the crash, and deputies are still searching for suspects.
Other items stolen during the burglary include a:
- 200’ Welding Lead
- Stihl cordless chainsaw/charger
- DeWalt 18v skill saw
- Milwaukee M18 fuel cordless 1/2” impact
- Milwaukee jigsaw
- 75# copper wire
- 20-piece GearWrench 35720 ratchet set
- 84-piece GearWrench 80742 socket set
- commercial electrical tool kit
- 8-piece 3/8 drive Allen socket set
- pink and white Nike weight lifting shoe
Anyone who has any information about the burglary or who may have seen the people driving the ATV are encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 409-384-5417.
If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.
Call 833-TIPS (8477)
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
