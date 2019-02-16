PHOENIX — A family is grieving the loss of a 34-year-old father of two who was killed after he let a man borrow his cellphone.

It happened on the parking lot of a McDonald's at 19th Avenue and Baseline Road on the day before Valentine's Day.

Phoenix police say Eric Hernandez was approached by a man who asked to borrow his cellphone.

Hernandez gave him the phone, but the suspect ran away. When Hernandez ran after him, the suspect turned around, shot and killed him.

"Selfish act. It's a very selfish act, and a senseless act, you know, for an act of kindness?" said Cathy Gallegos, Eric Hernandez's mother.

Dozens of friends and family members gathered at the parking lot of that McDonald's for a candlelight vigil to remember Hernandez.

His son, 12-year-old Eric Hernandez Jr. is comforted by their final words to each other.

"The last thing I said to him was, 'I love you.' And he said it back too. I'm glad because not a lot of family members get to say that before they pass," he said.

"It's very sad that my kids won't have their father anymore, but I know he loved them very much, and I know that they know that," said Evonne Moreno, the mother of his two children.

The couple split several years ago, but were still close.

"He was a good parent. He always had his kids' best interests at heart. Even though we separated six or seven years ago, he was good at co-parenting," said Moreno.

The family is hosting a car wash Saturday, Feb. 16th, starting at 8 a.m.

All the money gathered will go toward funeral expenses.

The family also has a Gofundme set up.