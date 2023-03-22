Investigators seeing alarming uptick in auto thefts, burglaries involving teenage suspects

"From January 1, the Beaumont Police Department has investigated 178 auto burglaries."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Concern is growing among Beaumont Police and members of the Southeast Texas community amid an uptick in crimes involving teenagers.

Police responded to the 3900 block of Lou Street Tuesday night after a car was stolen in the area. Investigators believe the car was stolen after the victim left it running right in the roadway in front of his home.

An officer later found the car at Washington Boulevard and 4th Street. Police said the driver and passenger of the stolen vehicle were 14 years old.

The driver was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and the passenger was released to his parents.

Tuesday's crime happened just days after Beaumont Police began looking for teenagers who they believe stole a truck from Louisiana. Those teenagers have yet to be found.

Those are two of the more than 100 auto burglaries that occurred in 2023.

"From January 1, the Beaumont Police Department has investigated 178 auto burglaries,” Public Information Officer Haley Morrow said. “Out of those 178 auto burglaries, there have been 41 guns stolen."

Investigators find the uptick alarming, with some of the suspects in crimes being teenagers.

"One of the things that we do see is kind of an uptick in, categorically, of the auto thefts and the auto burglaries when it seems that kids are out of school.” Kane Dean, an investigator with the Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force said.

Investigators are urging members of the community to never leave their guns inside their vehicles. They are also sending an urgent reminder that no place is safe enough to leave vehicle doors unlocked.

"Unfortunately, we're seeing them at the doctor's office," Dean said. "You're seeing them in everyday society, everywhere,” Dean said. “I mean, if a car is parked there they're going to look. It doesn't have to be a parking lot. It doesn't have to be the middle of the day. It doesn't have to be at night time. There's really no specifics to it. I mean, if the opportunity is there, they're going to take it."

As Beaumont Police work to crack down on children who commit crimes, one organization is hoping to prevent it from happening. Pastor J.D. Roberts runs "Save Our Children" in Beaumont.

"In this day and time all kids are disadvantaged," Pastor Roberts said. "So what we try to do is we try to reach out to the whole community, not a section, but the whole community. Because you never know when that kid needs you."

