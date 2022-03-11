Investigation underway after late Thursday night shooting claims life of Beaumont man

Beaumont Police responded to the 1000 block of Irma Street shortly before 7:30 p.m., in response to shots being fired.

BEAUMONT, Texas — An investigation is underway after a late Thursday night shooting took the life of a Beaumont man.

Beaumont Police responded to the 1000 block of Irma Street shortly before 7:30 p.m., in response to shots being fired. Responding officers found Ashton Devon Randolph, 26, of Beaumont, on the driveway of a residence in the area.

Randolph was unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

Officers did what they could to try and save Randolph, but he was pronounced dead when emergency medical services arrived at the scene.

This is currently under investigation. This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

From a full Beaumont Police Department release:

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 7:29 P.M., Officers responded to 1085 Irma Street in reference to shots fired outside of the residence. Officers located 26 year old Ashton Devon Randolph, a Beaumont resident, on the driveway, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers used life-saving efforts to try and help Randolph, however upon the arrival of EMS he was pronounced deceased. Detectives are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

If you have information about this investigation, contact the Beaumont Police Department, 409-832-1234.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.