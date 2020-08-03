HOUSTON — A suspect attempting to break into a home in the Aldine area Sunday morning was shot by the homeowner.

According to the homeowner, the intruder climbed over his private fence and attempted to get inside of his home multiple times.

That's when the homeowner fired twice through the door, Harris County deputies said, hitting the suspect twice -- once in each leg.

Deputies responded to the home and used a tourniquet on the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

Deputies said it doesn't appear the homeowner and the suspect had a prior relationship.

This investigation is ongoing.

