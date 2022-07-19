'Prepare yourselves' | Intoxication manslaughter trial underway for man accused of killing a Beaumont officer in 2020

If Torres is convicted, he could face anywhere from five to 99 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial for a Port Arthur man accused of hitting and killing beloved Beaumont Police Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell.

Luis Torres, 20, is charged with intoxication manslaughter. Torres is accused of driving drunk and hitting Officer Yarbrough-Powell and her partner, Officer Gabriel Fells, on August 9, 2020, on Cardinal Drive.

Police said Torres hit the unit head-on with the two officers inside while he was driving the wrong way on U.S. Highway 69.

Torres was 18 years old when the deadly crash took place. According to a probable cause affidavit, his blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit.

Torres initially pleaded guilty in April and was set to be sentenced on Monday, May 23, 2022. Torres withdrew his guilty plea the day he was set to be sentenced, opting to go to trial instead.

The reason for the withdrawal is unknown.

If Torres is convicted, he could face anywhere from five to 99 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

12News has a crew at Tuesday's court proceedings.

Court proceedings began with an opening statement from the prosecution.

Assistant District Attorney Waylon Thompson said, "this will be a week of misery" for everyone in the courtroom. Thompson said they planned to show pictures of the final seconds of Officer Yarbrough-Powell's life.

Thompson's believes those images will not leave anyone's head once the trial is finished.

“We’re going to put witnesses on the witness stand who are going to give you details the kind of which you wish you never had to hear," Thompson said. "We’re going to introduce photographs that you are never going to be able to get out your head because they are that bad. Prepare yourselves.”

The defense chose not to give an opening statement.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

