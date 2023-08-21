Intoxication manslaughter trial begins for Hamshire man in connection with 2021 death of his brother

Troopers say he was driving a pickup truck when it left a Vidor roadway and hit some trees, ejecting both he and his brother.

ORANGE, Texas — Jury selection in the intoxication manslaughter trial of a Hamshire man in connection with the death of his older brother begins today in Orange.

Dallas Hemmenway, 41, of Hamshire, is standing trial this week before Judge Steve Parkhurst in 260th District Court in connection with the 2021 death of his older brother Tyra Hemmenway, 41, in a February 2021 wreck.

Jury selection got underway Monday morning and testimony is expected to begin sometime Monday afternoon.

Tyra Hemmenway died in a single vehicle wreck in February 2021 when a Dodge Pickup truck, driven by his brother, Dallas, left the road along West Circle Dr in Vidor and struck several trees according to the Texas Department of Public Safety at the time.

Tyra was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.

DPS reported at the time that Dallas Hemmenway was driving the truck and that both he and his brother, Tyra, were ejected from the truck.

The truck was traveling east along West Circle at an "unsafe speed" when it left the roadway onto the right and struck the trees according to the DPS at the time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Dallas Hemmenway was transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for treatment according to the release which did not mention his condition.