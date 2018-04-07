An intoxicated driver struck a pedestrian with his Ford pickup truck early Wednesday morning in Jefferson County, said the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Christopher Abeyta, 34, of Beaumont, was traveling southbound on Highway 347 around 2:30 a.m. when he struck a pedestrian as he moved onto the shoulder to make a right turn on 1st Ave, in the Central Gardens area.

The pedestrian, David Roccaforte, 41, of Nederland, was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. His injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

Upon the initial investigation, troopers determined that Abeyta was intoxicated. Abeyta was arrested on the suspicion of driving while intoxicated and transported to the Jefferson County jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. 12News will provide updates as they are made available.

From the Texas Department of Public Safety...

At approximately 2:30a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 347, near 1st Avenue, in Jefferson County.

Preliminary reports indicate that a 2000 Ford pickup truck was traveling southbound on Highway 347 (Twin City Highway). The driver slowed and moved onto the improved shoulder to make a right turn onto 1st Avenue. As the driver moved onto the improved shoulder of the roadway, he struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, David Roccaforte, 41, of Nederland, was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital. His injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

The driver of the Ford, 34-year-old Christopher Abeyta of Beaumont, was not injured in the crash.

During the on-scene crash investigation, Troopers determined that Abeyta was intoxicated. Abeyta was arrested on the suspicion of driving while intoxicated and transported to the Jefferson County jail without incident.

This is an ongoing crash investigation and additional details are not available at this time.

© 2018 KBMT