TDCJ: Inmate identified after stealing transport bus, on the run in Leon County

Authorities asked for people in the area to report if they have seen anything or anyone suspicious.

CENTERVILLE, Texas — 3:30 p.m. The escaped inmate has been identified as 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez. Authorities said Lopez was last spotted going westbound on Highway 7 about 1.5 miles from I-45.

Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County. Authorities said if see him, do not approach and immediately call 911.

3:00 p.m. - Texas Department of Corrections Public Information Officer Jason Clark said they are working to identify the escaped inmate. According to Clark, the inmate overpowered a guard and took control of the bus. After allegedly crashing the bus on Highway 7, just outside of Centerville, the inmate got off the bus and ran into nearby woods.

Clark said there were other inmates on the bus at the time, but no one else got off the bus. At this time, there are no injuries.

2:30 p.m. - Authorities in Leon County are searching for an escaped inmate from the Texas Department of Corrections. The inmate allegedly stole a transport bus Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said the inmate later crashed the bus about two miles west of Centerville just off of Highway 7 in Leon County. There are multiple agencies on the ground searching at this time.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for anything suspicious and to report if a man in TDC whites is seen in the community.