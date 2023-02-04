Sheriff's Office: 'Dangerous' inmate serving life sentence attempts to escape from Orange County Jail Sunday

"He's probably the most dangerous person we have in the jail right now."

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A man who Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney said could be one the most dangerous inmates in the Orange County Jail reportedly attempted to escape custody Sunday.

Sheriff Mooney told a 12News crew at the scene the incident began when an inmate, who recently received a life sentence, went into the chaplain's office. Captain Joey Jacobs later identified the inmate as Chadwick McMillen.

Who is Chadwick Alan McMillen? | The lengthy criminal history of a man involved in a 3-hour standoff with Orange Police

McMillen was arrested in January 2023 following a three-hour standoff with the Orange Police Department SWAT team. Police believe he is linked to a previous chase and smash-and-grab robbery.

"He just received a life sentence, so he tried to escape from the Orange County Jail," Sheriff Mooney said. "He made his way up into the ceiling."

Multiple agencies, including the Orange Fire Department and Orange Police, quickly responded to the scene. The sheriff said McMillen did not get far.

"Our guys cordoned off the area, set up a really good perimeter, and we ended up catching him a short time later," Sheriff Mooney said. "We resolved it pretty quick."

Capt. Jacobs said McMillen never made it out of the facility and was captured above the ceiling. He only "managed to climb above the suspended ceiling inside the chapel area of the jail."

Sheriff Mooney said Sunday's incident was the first of its kind since he became sheriff. He also said McMillen is now facing additional charges including a felony one.

"We are putting attempted escape on him and for the damage to the jail because he did damage the sheetrock," Sheriff Mooney said.

McMillen is now being considered an escape risk, according to the sheriff. Sheriff Mooney said McMillen is behind bars on multiple charges.

"He‘s probably the most dangerous person we have in the jail right now," Sheriff Mooney said. "He’s been locked down. He's basically in kind of a solitary confined area. We’ve got eyes on him."

Sheriff Mooney praised his team and other responding agencies for their quick response which led to the fast capture of McMillen.

"My team was on it really quick," Sheriff Mooney said. "I got to give it to the detectives, the correctional staff, they did an outstanding job.

The sheriff also thanked responding agencies for pulling together and getting things done.

"The fire department showed up," Sheriff Mooney said. "The Orange Fire Department helped us get manpower up on the roof. Orange PD was here. We had the district attorney's office investigator here. I have to give kudos to my team in the jail. My staff showed up. They were off-duty spending time with their family."

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.