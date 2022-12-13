Inmate treated for life-threatening injuries after fight at Beaumont prison

Prison staff do not believe the general public was ever in danger.

BEAUMONT, Texas — An inmate was seriously injured during a fight at a Beaumont prison.

It happened Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Two inmates were seen fighting at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beaumont Medium around 7:40 a.m., according to a Bureau of Prisons release.

One of the inmates sustained life-threatening injuries that required outside medical treatment.

No other inmates or prison staff members were injured during the incident. Prison staff do not believe the general public was ever in danger.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified.

FCI Beaumont is a medium security facility and currently houses more than 1,500 male offenders.

From a FCI Beaumont release:

Additional information about the Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov



