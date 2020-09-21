Inmate accused of walking away from Tyler County Jail arrested in Angelina County on Sunday

"Authorities have been working around the clock in apprehending Key, with a special thank you to the Citizens of the Spurger and Fred Communities for the valuable information that has led to the arrests of several individuals involved with this case," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

On Sunday, September 20, 2020, the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers received information a possible location of escaped inmate Robert Key. Law enforcement officials were able to locate and arrest Key near Sam Rayburn Reservoir in Angelina County. Robert Key is an inmate of the Tyler County Jail who walked away from the facility on August 30, 2020. The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office has been assisted by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper Police Department, Texas Department of Criminal Justice Units Gibb Lewis & Polunsky, Texas State Game Wardens, Texas Troopers, Texas Rangers and US Marshall’s Office in searching for Key. Authorities have been working around the clock in apprehending Key, with a special thank you to the Citizens of the Spurger and Fred Communities for the valuable information that has led to the arrests of several individuals involved with this case. Key is now back in the custody of the Tyler County Jail with additional charges pending.