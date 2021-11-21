Over 20 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee

Police Chief Thompson says police have "recovered" the suspect vehicle and that they have a person of interest they are investigating.

WAUKESHA, Wis. — An SUV sped into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee on Sunday, leaving more than 20 people injured, according to Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson.

Police in Waukesha were urging people to avoid the downtown area.

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly spoke to reporters at a 6:30 p.m. press conference, saying, "Tonight was a traumatic situation for the City of Waukesha." He went onto say authorities would provide further details around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place.

Police Chief Thompson says police have "recovered" the suspect vehicle and that they have a person of interest they are investigating. Thompson said he believes there to be no remaining threat to the public and that the area has been secured by police.

Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act. I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) November 22, 2021

Those injured are being taken to area hospitals.

Details are still scarce as to the motive behind the incident, and police have provided few additional details.

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

Shawn Reilly, Mayor: "Tonight was a traumatic situation for the City of Waukesha. We don't have all of the details." He adds there will be a press conference now at 7:30 — Eva Andersen - KARE 11 News (@EvaKare11) November 22, 2021

“Then we heard a loud bang, and just deafening cries and screams from people who are who are struck by the vehicle,” Tenorio said. “And then, and then we saw people running away or stopping crying, and there, there are people on the ground who looked like they’d been hit by the vehicle.”