Infant dies after suffering cardiac arrest from suspected drug exposure, mother charged

Port Arthur Police arrested the girl's mom, Ava Chambers, 30, the same day the baby was seen with a 'white substance' around her nose and holding a small, clear bag.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — An infant who suffered cardiac arrest after she was suspected to have been exposed to what is possibly an illegal substance has died.

On May 14, 2023 a call was made to 911 about a one-year-old at Exceptional Emergency Center, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

The one-year-old girl was suspected of having been exposed to what is believed to be an illegal substance after it was reported she was found holding a small, clear bag.

The baby was also seen with a white substance around her nose, which resulted in cardiac arrest, according to the release.

The infant was transported to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

On this day, Ava Chambers, 30, was arrested and charged with injury to a child.

12News has learned Chambers is the mother of the infant, according to Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso.

The baby was transported to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston where she was placed on life support.

On May 18, 2023, Port Arthur Police were told by Texas Children's Hospital advising that all their efforts to resuscitate the child had failed, according to an updated news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

The infant was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The case is still under investigation by Port Arthur Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

It is unknown at this time if Chambers' charges will be changed.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.