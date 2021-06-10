Security camera footage leads to indictment of Nederland man in fatal hit and run

A Port Neches woman was hit and killed by a pickup in September. Investigators say people who knew the driver identified him in security footage.

NEDERLAND, Texas — A driver accused in the September hit and run death of a Port Neches woman was indicted on Wednesday after he was identified in security camera video by people who knew him.

Zachery Ryan Highlander, of Nederland, was indicted for an accident involving injury or death in the crash that killed Nicole Robinson in the early morning hours of Sept. 26, 2021.

Highlander was identified as the driver of a gold Dodge Ram involved in the hit-and-run in security camera footage from a nearby bar according to a probable cause affidavit.

It happened in the southbound lanes of Twin City Highway. Court documents show there were no witnesses at the crash scene. Footage from the bar's cameras showed the gold Dodge Ram slowed down after the wreck before speeding off. A friend of the victim was on the phone with her at the time she was hit. He called the victim's brother who went to the location and found his sister's body according to the affidavit.

Highlander was originally charged with failing to stop and render aid.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.