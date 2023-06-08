Indiana man charged after meeting up with Jasper 15-year-old, driving her back to Indiana

It's believed Tristan Kalobbe Martin, 27, communicated with the teen for an extended time before convincing her to go to Indiana with him, according to police.

JASPER, Texas — Jasper Police have arrested a 27-year-old Indiana man they say met up with a minor he met online and drove her back to Indiana.

Lt. Garrett Foster of the Jasper Police Department tells 12News Tristan Kalobbe Martin, 27, of Indiana, is accused of meeting up with a 15-year-old Jasper teen he met online.

Foster says Martin then drove the teen back to Indiana from Jasper.

Martin is charged with online solicitation of a minor. Other charges are pending.

It's believed Martin communicated with the teen for an extended time before convincing her to go to Indiana with him, according to Foster.

The teen was reported missing last week and located with the help of state and federal authorities.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.