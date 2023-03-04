Exclusive images show damage left behind from 'dangerous' inmate's escape attempt from Orange County Jail

Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney said Chadwick McMillen could be one of the most dangerous inmates in the Orange County Jail

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A “dangerous” inmate is facing an additional felony charge following a failed escape attempt from the Orange County Jail Sunday.

Orange County law enforcement describe Chadwick McMillen as a career criminal. Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney said he could be one of the most dangerous inmates in the Orange County Jail

McMillen was arrested in January 2023 following a three-hour standoff with the Orange Police Department SWAT team. Police believe he is linked to a previous chase and smash-and-grab robbery.

In pictures obtained exclusively by 12News, the damage McMillen left behind during his alleged failed escape attempt can be seen. Investigators believe McMillen climbed onto a wooden box used for baptisms where he pushed his way into the ceiling

At one point, McMillen's feet came crashing through the ceiling leaving some damage behind. Sheriff Mooney said McMillen damaged the sheetrock and pulled out some wiring.

Around 3 p.m., authorities were alerted to McMillen’s escape attempt. Sheriff Mooney said it all started inside the chaplain’s office.

"They were doing a church service in there and when they got ready to leave, McMillen kind of slipped into a corner,” Sheriff Mooney said.

The entire jail was put on lockdown.

"We shut all the doors,” Sheriff Mooney said. “We set up a perimeter on the outside as well as on the inside of the building. We searched all of the offices inside of the facility as well."

Multiple agencies, including the Orange Fire Department and Orange Police, quickly responded to the scene. The sheriff said McMillen did not get far.

"Our guys cordoned off the area, set up a really good perimeter, and we ended up catching him a short time later," Sheriff Mooney said. "We resolved it pretty quick."

After 40 minutes of hiding in the ceiling, corrections officers were able to get McMillen back in custody.

Who is Chadwick Alan McMillen? | The lengthy criminal history of a man involved in a 3-hour standoff with Orange Police

“We actually had correctional officers up in the ceiling tile with the inmate, and we were able to go hands on with him and get him out of there,” Sheriff Mooney said. “We took him out of a pipe chase where all the pipes are located."

Sheriff Mooney said Sunday's incident was the first of its kind since he became sheriff. McMillen is now being considered an escape risk.

"He‘s probably the most dangerous person we have in the jail right now," Sheriff Mooney said. "He’s been locked down. He's basically in kind of a solitary confined area. We’ve got eyes on him."

Sheriff Mooney praised his team and other responding agencies for their quick response which led to the fast capture of McMillen.

"My team was on it really quick," Sheriff Mooney said. "I got to give it to the detectives, the correctional staff, they did an outstanding job.

The sheriff also thanked responding agencies for pulling together and getting things done.

"The fire department showed up," Sheriff Mooney said. "The Orange Fire Department helped us get manpower up on the roof. Orange PD was here. We had the district attorney's office investigator here. I have to give kudos to my team in the jail. My staff showed up. They were off-duty spending time with their family."

McMillen has been incarcerated since January 4, 2023 on several felony charges. He will have additional charges filed on him for escape and criminal mischief.

