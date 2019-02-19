DENVER, Colorado — A woman told police that a Colorado man beat his fiancee to death with a baseball bat on Thanksgiving Day then called for her to help clean up blood at the flight instructor's home.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation Agent Gregg Slater testified Tuesday that Idaho nurse Krystal Jean Lee Kenney described the scene inside Kelsey's Berreth's home as "horrific."

Kenney told police she brought gloves, a protective body suit and trash bags from her home in Idaho at Patrick Frazee's request.

Frazee is charged with murder and solicitation to commit murder. Berreth's body has not been found.

According to earlier testimony, Kenney and Frazee began a romantic relationship in March 2018.

Kenney pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and was expected to testify against Frazee as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

KREM's sister station in Denver is covering Tuesday's hearing.

