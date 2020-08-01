Two churches, two counties apart, received similar comments during its services Sunday.

Police say Brady Martinez, 19, from Kountze, faces charges for threats made against Crestwood Baptist Church in Kountze and Open House Ministries in Liberty.

Gerrald Scott, a church member at Open House Ministries, tells 12News the sanctuary quickly filled with concern after the comment was made.

"At that time, I'd be honest with you I had a myriad of emotions," Scott said. "First of all I was scared to death."

During a service Sunday around 11:30 a.m., Scott says he got word of an alarming comment made on the church's Facebook live stream.

It read "Where's the shooter, I want to see another shooting again."

Within minutes after seeing it, Scott called police and then went to tell everyone else.

"I handed the phone over to my mother with dispatch," Scott said. "Then, I came running in and told the pastor and actually the whole congregation."

In a video of the service released to 12News, Pastor Scott could be heard saying "We have folks that are armed and they're going to go outside with you."

Scott says Open House Ministries does have a security team filled with licensed gun holders to protect the congregation.

"Our security team did a great job," Pastor Scott said.

Liberty Police say 19-year-old Brady Martinez is the one who made the comment.

It turns out, the Hardin County Sheriff's Office found that Martinez also made a similar comment that same day during the live stream of a service at Crestwood Baptist Church in Kountze.

It read quote "When is the next shooting going to be?"

"You don't know and not knowing the person," Gerrald Scoot said. "Last week, with happened at the church in the Fort Worth area it's heartbreaking that we've come to this point."

Within hours, Hardin County deputies found Martinez at a home in Kountze and brought him into custody.

Despite the scare, Open House Ministries say they'll continue to be faithful.

"I told my congregation 'we're going to pray for that young man, we're not going to bash him on Facebook or say anything," Pastor Scott said. "We're going to pray for him."

Gerrald Scott adds the church will continue to stream its services live and push ahead.

"Moving forward, we're just going to move forward in faith and just trust that god's got us and not operate in fear," Gerrald Scott said.

Martinez remains inside the Hardin County jail for the charge of False Alarm/Report, a misdemeanor.

Officials do plan to transfer Martinez to Liberty County to answer the charges related to the comment he made regarding Open House Ministries.