ORANGE, Texas — A new employee at a convenience store in Orange described the terrifying moments she experienced when three masked men robbed the store at gunpoint.

The robbery happened around 4 p.m. Thursday at the Stop and Drive on Dupont.

It was Jessica Bennett's fourth day on the job.

"He stood in front of me and pointed a gun in my face and I immediately hit the floor," said Bennett.

Bennett said she did not think she would make it out alive.

"I have two young children at home and all I could literally think about was that I was going to die today," said Bennett.

She said it appeared the men were organized.

"One stood and held the door, the gunman came forward to me and one ran around the side to the door to grab the cash," explained Bennett.

Once the men left, she immediately called 911.

The operator asked her if anyone was hurt. At the time, she did not know her manager was severely injured.

"I did not realize he had been pushed into the freezer, and he came out and had blood everywhere. I thought he had been shot but he said they hit him and then he collapsed," said Bennett.

She applied pressure to his wound until paramedics arrived.

Bennett's younger sister, Kailyn Partain also works at the store.

She said her boss is getting better.

"He came back quick. He is the strongest older gentlemen that I have ever met in my life," said Partain.

This case comes on the heels of a recent wave of armed robberies.

All three happening on 16th Street in Orange in September.

Police arrested 57-year-old Ronald Grander.

Right now police do not have anyone in custody.

If you have any information on the case you can call the Orange Police Department or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 833-TIPS.

For Bennett she said her life will never be the same.

"If somebody knows something, please come forward. My life is forever changed because of a minute and 30 seconds," exclaimed Bennett.

Partain and her husband are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that will lead to an arrest. You can get in contact with her at the Stop and Drive on Dupont Drive in Orange.