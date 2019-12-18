NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland Police are searching for a man who stole items from a car Sunday morning.

It happened on the 2300 block of Avenue B where Caine Afinowicz was leaving his house to go to work.

As he opened his front door, Afinowicz noticed someone was inside his daughter's car.

After saying "hello," he realized it was a thief and began chasing after the man.

"We shouldn't be scared or fearful for taking care of our property or our loved ones," Afinowicz said.

With only a lunch kit, Afinowicz says he chased the perp for two blocks before he got away.

"If I wouldn't have been in steel-toe boots and been in tennis shoes, not 48 and out-of-shape, it might have been a different story," Afinowicz said.

Afinowicz did call police and filed a report.

Officers tried taking fingerprints from the door handle but were unsuccessful.

In the video, the suspect is wearing all black with a blue bandana over his face.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter tells 12News they are looking for a white male who stands roughly 5'8".

Despite Afinowicz not catching the man, he knows running after him could've ended differently.

"What if I get him cornered and he has a weapon? I didn't have a weapon, I had a lunch kit," Afinowicz said. "It could've been different, it could've been very bad but I'd still do it again if it ever happens."

He says the thief stole two pairs of Beats headphones and Airpods.

A designer purse and debit card were also inside the vehicle, but were not taken.

Afinowicz says his daughter did forget to lock her car, but says it doesn't give anyone the right to take things.

"We all get complacent, it's Christmas time. You're busy, you're hustling and bustling, coming and trying to do everything you got to do," Afinowicz said. "We forget to lock our doors...we shouldn't have to lock our doors."

Nederland Police are still looking for the suspect.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477). You can also download the P3 Tips app, or call Nederland Police Department at (409) 722-4965.

