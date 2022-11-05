Catalytic converters taken from Humane Society of Southeast Texas vehicles, shelter asking for help

The van is being repaired but the truck may be a total loss.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Humane Society of Southeast Texas is asking for help after catalytic converters were stolen from their company vehicles.

It happened on Thursday, October 27, 2022, according to a Humane Society of Southeast Texas Facebook post.

At 4:45 a.m., the catalytic converter was taken off the van. At 5:45 a.m., whoever the same part was stolen from their truck.

At this time, it is unknown how many suspects were involved in the crime.

Humane Society officials have contacted their insurance providers and the van is being repaired. However, the truck may be a total loss, according to the Facebook post.

The incident has been reported to the Beaumont Police Department. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the department at 409-832-1234.

This is not the first time someone has stolen a catalytic converter from the shelter's van. In April 2022, a suspect was caught on camera walking across the parking lot and going underneath the van.

It only took about four minutes for the converter to be cut from the van.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

