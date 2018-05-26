A man was shot by a Houston police officer after he ran over a woman and tried to run over the officer with his vehicle.

The incident happened in Houston's southside at an Exxon on Cullen Blvd. and Wilmington Street.

The Houston Police Department said they received a trespassing call from the gas station at about 11:48 p.m. Friday.

When police arrived on scene they started interviewing a woman. Moments later, a man drives his vehicle through the parking lot and intentionally runs over the woman while officers are talking to her, police say. The man also struck a patrol car.

An officer tried to get the suspect to stop by pursing him on foot.

Police said the suspect put his car in reverse and attempted to run over the officer. The officer fired several shots at the suspect, striking him twice.

The suspect was transported to the hospital in critical condition and is undergoing surgery.

The woman was transported to the hospital with a broken leg and is undergoing surgery.

No officers were injured.

Houston police said an investigation is underway. They would not release the name of the officer who shot at the suspect, but they say he is a two year vet assigned to the night side southeast division.

