Houston officer relieved of duty after accused of possessing child porn

Justin Weber has been charged with possession of child pornography following a two-month investigation.

HOUSTON — A Houston Police Department officer has been relieved of duty following child porn charges, the department confirmed Tuesday.

Justin Weber, 29, has been charged with possession of child pornography following a two-month investigation.

The department said its Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) were contacted in January by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the allegations of possession of child porn.

HPD said investigators immediately opened an investigation into the allegations.

No other details were given because HPD said this is an ongoing criminal investigation.

Weber was assigned to HPD’s Air Support Division and was sworn in as an officer in Dec. 2016.

We are working to gather more details on this developing story. Check back for updates.