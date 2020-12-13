Houston police said the woman was shot when the two got into an argument outside of the party. The man has been taken into custody.

HOUSTON — A man is in custody after police said he shot a woman he was dating during an engagement party in southwest Houston.

This happened overnight Sunday at about 2 a.m. in the 13000 block of Almeda Road.

Houston police said the two got into an argument outside of the venue and at some point, the man pulled out a gun and shot the woman once in the leg.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she is expected to make a full recovery.

The man drove away after the shooting. He was later found and taken into custody.

Houston police said it is likely he will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Shooting: 13300 Almeda Rd. Female shot in leg, transported to area hospital. Suspect in custody. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 13, 2020

Check back for any updates.