HPD: 6-year-old boy run over, killed by suspected intoxicated driver in SW Houston

HOUSTON — A 6-year-old boy in southwest Houston was killed Saturday evening when police say he was run over by a suspected intoxicated driver.

HPD said the crash happened outside a laundromat on Leawood Boulevard off of Bissonnet Street. Police said they got the call about the crash at 5:54 p.m.

According to HPD, the boy was with his family on their way to a store when the suspect hit him in a parking lot.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said the suspect had at least two prior driving while intoxicated convictions.

“This little six-year-old boy didn’t even get to live. And this family is going to have to live with the actions of this defendant for the rest of their lives," said Sean Teare with the Harris County DA's Office.