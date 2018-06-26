HOUSTON – Police say a suspected burglar was shot by a neighbor outside a southeast Houston home on Tuesday morning.

It happened as two young girls hid inside the home.

HPD Assistant Chief Sheryl Victorian said it was about 7:30 a.m. when two girls, ages 14 and 12, called their mom to say a man was breaking into their home. The mom told them to hang up and call 911. The girls and their mom both called 911 at the same time as the mom remotely set off the home’s burglary alarm.

A neighbor heard the alarm and went to the back of the home to see the suspect fleeing the scene. The neighbor told police he instructed the suspect to stop, but the suspect allegedly acted in a threatening manner. The neighbor then shot the suspect twice.

Police responded to the home, located at 4800 Ventura, and found the suspect with two gunshot wounds in the “back area.” He was taken to the hospital to undergo surgery.

Police say the neighbor was detained for questioning, and the shooting will be referred to a grand jury.

“The neighbor has been detained. We’re waiting on major assaults, they’ll conduct an investigation. I’m sure the case will be referred to a grand jury,” HPD Assistant Chief Sheryl Victorian

The two girls inside the home were also taken to the hospital as they were cut by broken glass while fleeing out a front window.

The suspect remains in custody at the hospital.

