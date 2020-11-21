HPD: Man sets girlfriend on fire in disturbing act of domestic violence

The victim has been hospitalized in critical condition after her boyfriend set her on fire, Houston police said.

HOUSTON — A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after her boyfriend set her on fire outside a home in south Houston over the weekend, according to investigators.

Houston firefighters got a call about 7:30 a.m. Saturday from the 6100 block of Ridgeway Drive near S. Wayside Drive.

Investigators said the couple was arguing when the 42-year-old woman ran outside with severe burns across her body. She ran to a neighbor's house for help and police were called to the area.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann hospital for treatment.

Police are considering the assault a domestic violence incident. HPD Lt. Kira Webster said investigators have a suspect but didn't specify what charges he faced.

"Domestic violence is more violent right now during the pandemic. So we're following up," Webster said.

Multiple officers responded to the scene and the incident is currently being investigated.