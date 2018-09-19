Liberty County Sheriff's Office investigators have arrested a Houston woman in a two year old murder case.

Sabrina Olarosa Garcia, 41, was arrested around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18 for the murder of Esmeralda Pargas, Liberty County Sheriff Office spokesperson Captain Ken DeFoor said in a news release.

Property owners in the Plum Grove area of north Liberty County found Pargas' skeletal remains on August 28, 2016.

Liberty County Sheriff's lead investigator J.R. McQueen worked on the case, collecting information over a two-year period, police said.

The investigation is continuing, DeFoor said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

