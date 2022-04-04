Mom who had just cashed her tax refund check, robbed at gunpoint outside her Houston home

Ring video captured the scary robbery and the gunman got away with money she needed for her paralyzed son. “He cried, I mean, real hard."

HPD robbery investigators say the armed suspect ambushed a 53-year-old woman who had just arrived at her southwest Houston home.

"And he jumped out the car on me with a gun, and he said b*&% I’ll blow your head off," Tonya told us. She asked us to blur her face and use only her first name because the suspect is still out there and she's terrified.

Tonya threw her purse and other belongings toward the gunman. He then searched her pockets, scooped up the purse and ran back to the car where his getaway driver was waiting.

'Momma, I’m sorry I couldn’t help you'

Tonya said she had just come from the bank and had a lot of cash.

“$3,900 – I had just cashed my income tax check.”

It was money she planned to use to take care of her son, who's confined to a wheelchair.

“He cried, I mean real hard. ‘Momma I’m sorry I couldn’t help you,'" Tonya's son told her after the robbery.

Thankfully, she wasn't hurt. And for that, she's grateful.

“My life is more important because I could be away from my children, my grandchildren and, you know, my loved ones.”

Trae the Truth helping out

She's also very thankful for Trae the Truth, who tracked her down after sharing KHOU 11's video on Instagram. He stopped by with donations and an uplifting message.

"Let her know she is no longer alone. She has real ones that care," the Houston rapper told us.

Here's what we know

It happened on Saturday, March 26, around 7:35 a.m., on Boynton Drive near West Orem Drive in Southwest Houston. The Ring camera had just been installed the day before.

The suspects got away in a black, four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai Elantra.

The robber, about 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, was wearing a maroon hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.

