Investigators say the victim was approached by two men who shot him multiple times and then took off.

HOUSTON — A man was buying tacos for his wife when someone pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times in north Houston late Sunday night.

The man did not survive.

This happened at about 10 p.m. in the 7500 block of Irvington Boulevard near Crosstimbers.

Houston police said homicide investigators have been able to review some surveillance video which shows the victim ordering food from a taco truck.

Investigators said, after ordering tacos for him and his wife, the victim, a man in his early 20’s, was walking back to his car to wait for the food when two men approached him, shot him multiple times in the torso and then took off.

The victim died at the scene.

Police said at the time his wife was not with him, instead he was texting with her about the food order.

Right now, police don’t have a motive or a suspect description but say the two men didn’t take anything from the victim.

Investigators said they’ll be back out at the scene later Monday to gather more surveillance video from nearby businesses.

Police also said at the time of the shooting there were other customers caught on camera reacting. They’re now asking anyone with information to please come forward.