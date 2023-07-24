HPD: Mother shot, killed during custody exchange with father of 2-year-old

Houston police said the suspect was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 2-year-old is now with family.

HOUSTON — A man shot and killed the mother of his child during a custody exchange in the Spring Branch area Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened at 9:45 p.m. at the apartment complex where the man lives on Ojeman Road, which is near the intersection of Bingle Road and Westview Drive.

Police said the 25-year-old mother had gone to the apartment to pick up their 2-year-old son when she and the father of her child got into an argument. That's when the suspect shot and killed her before running away.

The woman came to the apartment with her new boyfriend and another friend who had her 16-day-old baby with her. A bullet hit their vehicle causing the baby to be cut by shattered glass, police said.

The baby is expected to be OK.

The suspect was later found by a K-9 officer a block away from his apartment. He died after shooting himself, police said.

The suspect and victim's 2-year-old child is now in the custody of family members.

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).