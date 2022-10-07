HPD: Man accused of wielding a machete shot during possible attack

A man called police saying he admitted to shooting someone who was allegedly trying to attack him and another man with a machete.

HOUSTON — A man was shot in the stomach after being accused of wielding a machete during a possible attack, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday off Mullins Drive in southwest Houston.

Police say they were called by a man who admitted to shooting another man who was attempting to hit him with a machete.

After HPD arrived, two men admitted to police that they shot at the alleged attacker. Both of them were detained as police began investigating.

The alleged machete-wielding suspect ran off after the shooting, but came back to show police he was shot once in the stomach. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the men were hanging out and drinking prior to the possible attack.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, but no machete has been located. Police say an investigation is ongoing due to conflicting statements by everyone involved.